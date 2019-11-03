Leader says 1953 coup marks beginning of U.S. hostility against Iran 

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said on Sunday that the U.S. enmity against Tehran dates back to a Washington-sponsored coup against the legal government of Iran in 1953, noting that the U.S. in now weaker than that time but more “barbaric and flagrant”.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with thousands of pupils and university students one day ahead of the Aban 13, which marks the U.S. embassy seizure in Tehran by students on November 4, 1979.

Since the takeover of the U.S. embassy, Iranians have been celebrating the occasion every year by holding rallies on the anniversary and viewing it as the national day against “global arrogance”.

“The wolfish U.S. has certainly become weaker, but in the meantime, it has become more barbaric and flagrant,” the Leader reiterated, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, in response, has blocked the entire ways on U.S. return and influence via mighty defense and logical rejection of any talks (with the White House).”

Noting that the United States has never been trustworthy, the Leader said, “The government which was overthrown (in the 1953 coup), in fact, was hit by the stick of reliance on the great Satan (the U.S.).”

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that today those who see dialogue with the U.S. as a remedy for problems are seriously mistaken.

“Negotiation with the U.S. is indeed fruitless. Those who consider resumption of talks with the U.S. as the only way out of the country’s problems are one hundred percent wrong. There will be no achievement from talks with the Americans, because they certainly will not give any concession to us.”

In the 1953 coup d'état (known in Iran as the 28 Mordad coup), the democratically elected government of Iran led by Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddeq was overthrown on August 19, 1953. The coup was orchestrated jointly by the United States (under the name “Pejak Project”) and the United Kingdom (under the name of “Operation Boot”).

The coup saw the formation of a military government under Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, who progressed from a constitutional monarch to an authoritarian one who relied heavily on United States' support to hold on to power until his own overthrow in February 1979.



