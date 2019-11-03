U.S. pullout from JCPOA has caused great harm to it: British diplomat

TEHRAN - British Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire has said that Donald Trump’s pullout from 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, has caused great harm to the international pact.

“The United States’ pullout from the JCPOA has caused great harm to the agreement. We cannot eliminate the effects of sanctions, however, we cooperate with Iran with good intention and to find ways to make the situation better,” IRNA quoted him as saying on Sunday in a video message he posted on his Instagram page.

He said that Britain is making efforts along with France, China, and Russia to guarantee Iran’s benefits from the deal.

He added that Britain is helping Iran move forward with civil nuclear program.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account on October 28, Macaire said that London will remain committed to the JCPOA.

“There are many challenges, however, we will be committed to the JCPOA even when we exit the European Union,” he said.

He also said, “Recently, I had the honor to host a delegation of high ranking British nuclear experts. This delegation achieved good advances in line with modernizing the Arak nuclear reactor.”

He said this nuclear cooperation is a benefit of the JCPOA.

“China and Britain have gathered around some of best nuclear experts in the world including Professor Robin Grimes,” he added.

Macaire noted that Britain supports Iran’s plans to build an advanced non-military nuclear reactor in order to conduct medical and industrial researches.

“This project is an example of things we do to assure that Britain is still working (even) after the United States’ withdrawal [from the JCPOA],” he said.

He added, “At first, the United States and China guided this project and now we have replaced the United States to continue the project.”

British and Chinese nuclear expert teams visited Iran in October to discuss the redesigning and upgrading of the Arak heavy water reactor.

On October 14, Macaire tweeted, “Civil #Nuclear cooperation is an important benefit that #Iran receives under the #JCPOA. Delighted to welcome Professor @RobinWGrimes along with UK and Chinese delegations to Tehran for technical talks on the #Arak modernisation project.”

Reportedly, a statement issued by the British embassy in Tehran said, “We are upholding our obligations to cooperate with Tehran on modernizing Arak facility.”

The statement added that the 3-day visit to Iran by British experts “forms part of our commitment to ensuring that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) provides benefits for both Iran and the wider international community.”

U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the deal in May 2018 and returned sanctions and imposed new harsh ones.

