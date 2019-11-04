EU says remains committed to nuclear deal

Maja Kocijancic, a spokeswoman for the European Commission, said on Monday that the European Union remains committed to 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

“The deal is a matter of our security, not just the region or Europe but globally,” AP quoted her as saying.

However, she said the EU’s commitment to the deal “depends on the full compliance by Iran.”

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday that President Hassan Rouhani will announce details of Iran’s fourth step in reducing its nuclear commitments in response to the U.S. annulment of the agreement and return of sanctions coupled with inaction by the European Union to protect Iran from sanctions.

Iran has previously taken three steps in scaling down its nuclear commitments. Europeans have been unable to give Iran a way to help it sell its oil abroad as it faces strict U.S. sanctions.

Under the agreement, endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Iran is tasked to put caps on its nuclear program in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions.

Iran is reducing its nuclear commitments in accordance with Paragraph 36 of the JCPOA which “allows one side, under certain circumstances, to stop complying with the deal if the other side is out of compliance.”

NA/PA