Foreign arrivals in Aran-Bidgol jump 50% in 7 months on year

TEHRAN - The number of foreign arrivals in Aran-Bidgol soared 50 percent in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) from a year earlier, governor of the Iranian oasis town said on Saturday.

Some 12,000 foreign travelers visited natural and historical attractions of Aran-Bidgol during the first seven months of the current year, which shows a 50 percent hike compared to the same period last year, IRNA quoted Esmaeil Baybordi as saying on Saturday.

The official noted that less than 8,000 foreigners had arrived in Aran-Bidgol in the same period last year.

Aran-Bidgol is the gateway to Maranjab desert and caravansary, which also draws thousands of domestic travelers each year. The desert, which is a top destination for off-roaders, lead to salt lake from the north, Band-e Rig and Desert National Park from the east, Masileh Desert, Hoz-e sultan and Moreh Lakes from the west and eventually Aran and Bidgol from the south.

Situated in Isfahan province, the town is surrounded by desert from the north and east, and thus it has a typical climate of hot and dry in summer, cold and dry in winter, and very little rainfall during the year.

AFM/MG