Mokhtari takes silver at World Para Atheltics C’ships

TEHRAN – Alireza Mokhtari Hemami claimed a silver medal at the Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships.

The Iranian athlete finished in second place with a throw of 7.64 meters at the Men's Shot Put F53.

The gold medal went to American athlete Scot Severn who threw 7.69m.

Syrian Alaa Abdulsalam won the bronze with 7.41.

His compatriot Mahdi Olad had snatched a gold medal at the Men's Shot Put F11 on Thursday.

The event has brought more than 1,400 athletes from 120 nations together from Nov. 7 to 15.