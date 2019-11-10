Iranian athletes win medals at World Para Atheltics C’ships

TEHRAN – Mehran Nekouei Majd and Sajad Mohammadian won two medals at the Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Nekouei Majd won a silver medal at the Men's Shot Put F34 with an 11.41 throw.

The gold medal went to Emirati shot putter Ahmad Hindi (12.17) and Colombian Mauricio Valencia (11.35) won a bronze medal.

In the Men’s Shot Put F42, Mohammadian claimed a bronze medal with 14.39 meters.

Briton Aled Davis and Tom Habscheid from Luxembourg won gold and silver with 15.32 and 15.10 meters respectively.

Iranian shot putters Mahdi Olad and Alireza Mokhtari had already won a gold and a silver in the competition.

The event has brought more than 1,400 athletes from 120 nations together from Nov. 7 to 15.