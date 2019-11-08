Shot putter Olad takes gold at World Para Atheltics C’ships

TEHRAN – Iranian shot putter Mahdi Olad claimed a gold medal at the Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships.

Olad established a new Asian record in the men’s shot put F11 taking gold with 14.44.

Croatian athlete Miljenko Vucic won the silver medal with a throw of 14.42 meters and the bronze medal went to Brazilian Alessandro Rodrigo da Silva with 13.99.

The event has brought more than 1,400 athletes from 120 nations together from Nov. 7 to 15.