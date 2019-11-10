What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Shirin Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Katayun Ruhi.

The exhibit named “A Garden Beyond” runs until November 20 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Hossein Tamjid is underway at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Infinite Imperfection” will run until November 19 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Hossein-Ali Zabehi and Ebrahim Faraji are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Two Perspectives, Two Frames” will be running until November 13 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Baran Ahmadirad is currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Immortality” will run until November 19 at the gallery located at No. 71, Khoddami St. off of Vanak Square.

* Homa Mansuri, Azadeh Atai, Parisa Rahmani, Ali Bahrami, Sepideh Sadeqi, Shamsi Yari and 14 other artists are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Sherveh Gallery.

The exhibit named “Figurative” runs until November 13 at the gallery located at 9 Khojasteh Alley, Daemi St. off Fatemi St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Roshanak Aminollahi is currently underway at Etemad Gallery 1.

The exhibition will be running until November 19 at the gallery located at 4 Bukan St., off Yaser Ave., in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* Paintings by a group of artists, including Maryam Yazdani, Shabnam Heidari, Zahra Asgari, Reyhaneh Navid, Neda Latifi and Hadis Khakpur, are on display in an exhibition at Kabiri Gallery.

Entitled “The Colorful Fall”, the exhibit will run until November 13 at the gallery located at 60 South Dibaji St.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Mehdi Shirahmadi is underway at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until November 22 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Idea Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Maliheh Simi.

The exhibition titled “Hazhi” will run until November 13 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



Photo

* A group of artists, including Mohammad Amiri, Samaneh Musavi, Nilufar Asadi, Sadaf Vakilzadeh, Parisa Safari and Ershad Mazlumi, is showcasing their photos in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Novelty of Hands” runs until November 13 at the gallery, which can be found at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Calligraphic painting

* Ashraf Kazemi, Omid Hamuni, Marjan Vafai, Reza Bakhtiarfard, Hengameh Qajar, Mojgan Mirtaheri and four other artists are displaying their calligraphic paintings in an exhibition at Gooya Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until November 13 at the gallery located at No. 89, Kharim Khan Ave.

