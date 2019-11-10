President inaugurates major development projects in central province

TEHRAN- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated some major development projects in the central province of Yazd on Sunday, IRNA reported.

As reported, some 500 economic, social and cultural projects worth 25 trillion rials (about $595 million) were inaugurated during the president’s one-day visit to the province.

Of the mentioned 25 trillion rials worth of the projects, 10 trillion rials (about $238 million) was secured by the government and the rest 15 trillion rials (about $357 million) was provided by the private sector.

A mega module direct reduction plant in Ardakan County was one of the major projects inaugurated by President Rouhani during his trip to Yazd.

Some 4.65 trillion rials (about $110 million) plus €83 million have been invested for this plant which has the annual capacity of 1.55 million tons and creates jobs for 180 persons.

Five electricity projects worth 850 billion rials (about $20 million) were also inaugurated by Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian who accompanied President Rouhani along with some other ministers and deputies.

A steel project, a hospital, a gas transferring pipeline, and a road were the other important projects inaugurated in the province on Sunday.

