Rouhani inaugurates several development projects in southeastern province

TEHRAN- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated several development projects in the southeastern province of Kerman on Monday, IRNA reported.

After inaugurating a number of development projects in the central province of Yazd on Sunday, the president arrived in Kerman for putting some development projects into operation in this province.

As reported, the total value of projects inaugurated on Monday and those to be inaugurated on Tuesday during the two-day visit of Rouhani to the province is 150 trillion rials (about $3.57 billion).

A direct reduction plant with the annual production capacity of 800,000 tons of sponge iron was one of the projects which was put into operation by the president in Baft Country.

The project worth €120 million creates direct jobs for 250 persons and indirect jobs for 2,500 people.

The other inaugurated project in Baft was the second phase of the steel plant of the county which is valued €250 million, creating direct jobs for 500 persons and indirect jobs for 5,000 people.

MA/MA