TEDPIX down 3,063 points in a day

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 3,063 points to 302,795 on Sunday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 2.453 billion securities worth 12.253 trillion rials (about $291.7 million) were traded on Sunday.

First market’s index dropped 2,126 points and second market’s index fell 6,682 points.

Also IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), fell 23 points to 3,870 on Sunday.

Some 905.997 securities worth 6.49 trillion rials (about $154.5 million) were trade at IFB.

Stock market in Iran has been experiencing consecutives falls in indexes during the recent weeks.

It is while lagging the parallel markets of foreign currency, gold coin, and real estate behind, this market hit a new record during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), as TEDPIX, closed at an all-time high of 302,103 points.

Experiencing a growth of 74 percent during the first six months of the present year, TSE witnessed its best performance since the Iranian calendar year of 1382 (March 2003-March 2004).

Also as reported, IFB has experienced a noticeable positive performance during the first half, as IFX gained 78 percent during the mentioned period of time.

