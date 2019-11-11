IAEA confirms Iran is enriching uranium at Fordow

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on Monday that Iran has begun enriching uranium at the Fordow nuclear plant, according to Reuters.

Ali Akbar Salehi, the chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told AP on Monday that Iran is producing even more low-enriched uranium daily.

He attributed the rise to the work at Fordow.

The AEOI officially started injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at the underground Fordow nuclear site at the presence of inspectors from the IAEA.

