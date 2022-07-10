Iran: Atomic organization injected gas into IR-6 centrifuges based on its duties

TEHRAN – Some two weeks ago the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) started installing and injecting gas into IR-6 centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear plant in line with its duties, AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi announced on Sunday.

Kamalvandi said the AEOI started injecting gas into 1000 IR-6 centrifuges, or six cascades of centrifuges, and this move had been announced to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in advance.

The IR-6 centrifuges have already produced uranium enriched to purity of 20 percent, Kamalvandi stated.

Responding to foreign media outlets that Iran has increased its uranium stockpile, Kamalvandi said, “Injecting gas into IR-6 centrifuges had been announced at least two weeks ago to the IAEA, and the IAEA had already announced it but foreign media outlets highlighted greatly with special purposes.”