China says U.S. ‘wrong behavior’ is root cause of crisis over Iran nuclear deal

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Tuesday that the United States should quit the “wrong behavior” toward the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and make room for diplomatic efforts.

“It is China’s consistent belief that the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and maximum pressure campaign against Iran is the root cause of the current crisis. The U.S. should quit such wrong behavior to make room for diplomatic efforts and create conditions for de-escalation,” Geng said, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

“In the meantime, parties including the European side and Iran should exercise restraint, remain committed to full and effective implementation of the agreement, and resolve differences within the JCPOA. China supports the IAEA in fulfilling its duty in an objective and impartial manner and will continue to work with other parties for the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue,” he added.

The remarks by the Chinese Foreign Ministry official comes as Iran is gradually removing limits on its nuclear activities in response to the abrogation of the nuclear agreement and imposition of sanctions on Iran.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on Monday that Iran has begun enriching uranium at the Fordow nuclear plant.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and European parties to the deal - Britain, France and Germany - issued a statement on Monday urging Tehran to comply with the accord or face action which could include sanctions, Reuters reported.

The three countries have claimed Iran has breached the JCPOA, saying Iran should “reverse all measures”.

Iran has repeatedly said if the European sides shield Iran from sanctions effect it will immediately reverse its decisions.

NA/PA