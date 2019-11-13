Iranian, Russian cultural officials meet in Tehran

TEHRAN – Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Pavel Stepanov and Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami met at the Film Museum of Iran in Tehran on Tuesday.

A delegation led by Stepanov is in Iranian to attend the Russian Cultural Days, which is underway in the Iranian cities of Tehran and Qazvin.

During the meeting, Stepanov announced his country’s plan to organize an Iranian cultural week in Russia in 2021 in collaboration with Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization.

Plans for joint performances by Iranian and Russian musicians were also discussed at the meeting.

Entezami also announced his organization’s readiness to cooperate with Russian filmmakers on joint film projects.

Photo: Russian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Culture Pavel Stepanov and Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami meet at the Film Museum of Iran in Tehran on November 12, 2019.

