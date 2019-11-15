Iran seeks unity in the region, Rouhani tells Islamic unity forum

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that Iran seeks “brotherhood” and “unity” in the region and that the Islamic Republic does not seek to invade any country or act like an empire.

“The main privilege for us is following the Prophet. We do not seek to conquer any land or be like an empire. What we want in the region is brotherhood and unity,” he told participants at the Islamic Unity Conference.

He highlighted great importance to following the Prophet to counter aggressions of the United States, the Zionist regime of Israel and regional reactionary countries.

The Prophet brought a modern civilization for the world with his miracles of the Book, wisdom, ethics and politics, he said.

Elsewhere, Rouhani said, “Our influence in the region is not because of our military and scientific capabilities and our strategic geographical status. Our influence is because of the Islamic Revolution’s influence and invitation of the Islamic Revolution which has attracted hearts.”

“We believe in a revolution for which the people made sacrifices. This revolution has been to realize Islam and the Prophet’s moralities. Today, the people in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain and Yemen feel close relation with Iran, because they are attracted to the great message of the Islamic Revolution which is on the path of the Prophet,” he said.

The 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), kicked off in Tehran on Thursday.

Over 350 elites and figures from 93 countries are participating in the conference. It opened on Thursday and will last until Saturday.

Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, secretary-general of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, along with 250 Sunni clerics from Iran are attending the forum.

The conference is being hosted by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

NA/PA

