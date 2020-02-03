Ayatollah Khamenei says it is essential to protect revolutionary fervor

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that it is essential to protect the revolutionary fervor and give space to young clerics.

“Enemy plans to identify effective points of the revolution and harm its fundamental principles and the seminary schools are among the targets,” he said during a meeting with members of the supreme council of the seminary schools.

The Leader attached great importance to finding the young clerics’ talent and capacities.

“In various areas, sometimes great jobs and initiatives are done by the youth. In the area of seminary school, there are talents who should be identified,” he noted.

NA/PA