Iran’s Machine Sazi handed a three-window transfer ban

TEHRAN – Machine Sazi have been banned by world governing body FIFA from signing players for the next three transfer windows.

The sanction comes after the Iranian club were found guilty for failing to pay salary of Brazilian striker Luciano Pereira Mendes.

Mendes, who currently plays in Iranian club Foolad, was named the best topscorer of Iran Professional League (IPL) with 16 goals last season.

Machine Sazi sit 10th in IPL table with 12 points from 10 matches.

The Iranian clubs have problem to transfer money because of the U.S. sanctions.