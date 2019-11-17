New head of Egypt’s interest section meets Zarif

TEHRAN – Haitham Jalal, the new head of Egypt’s interest section, met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

Christopher Mapanga, the new ambassador of Zimbabwe to Tehran, also met separately with Zarif. The foreign minister received the copy of the newly appointed ambassador’s credentials.

Zarif also met with Shalva Kiknavelidze, head of Iran-Georgia parliamentary friendship group.

The chief diplomat said multilateral cooperation among the countries in the region is beneficial to all the regional countries.

NA/PA