IRGC warns to take tough line with rioters

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that it will take a tough line with those who foment unrest and disrupt the “comfort” and “tranquility” of the people.

In a statement on Monday, the IRGC said it acknowledges the rightful demands of the people and thanked the Iranian nation for their insight and awareness in recognizing the enemy’s sinister plots, emphasizing that the Guards is duty-bound to protect the country’s security and peace.

“Kudos to you – the valorous, enemy-knowing and devoted nation,” the statement read. “You have always made the deceitful, bullying enemy submissive to your endless greatness and you have been the guarantor of social stability and tranquility in events of these days in most of the country’s provinces and cities.”

The IRGC also condemned the “wicked U.S. officials” as leader of the anti-Iran iniquity and spitefulness and slammed the evil group of “Monafeqin” (hypocrites – a term used in Iran to describe the MEK terrorist group), the ominous Pahlavi dynasty and the Zionist-led mainstream media for provoking riots in Iran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei made similar remarks on Sunday, saying, “You see in the past two days, all the centers of evil in the world have been encouraging such acts against us. From the sinister Pahlavi dynasty to the vicious and criminal gang of Monafeqin; they are constantly encouraging hooliganism via the internet and other means.”

Widespread protests erupted in Iran after the government on Friday partially cut petrol subsidies. Protests turned violent in some cases, where a number of banks and government buildings were set ablaze by the rioters.

The move was intended to raise budget for hand-out cash subsidies to the poor and middle classes of society.

Also, in remarks on Monday, Basij Chief Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani said his forces are ready to be deployed to put an end to the unrest.

General Soleimani said while the people’s voice should be heard in Iran as a free country, the rioters who destroy and loot people’s property should be dealt with.

“On Saturday evening, centers for wickedness and looting of people’s property were created but the U.S. conspiracy failed this time as well,” he explained.

The general added that Monafeqin and monarchists as well as their mercenaries in Iran were trying to disrupt the country’s security.

“Of course, all of these measures failed due to the people’s awareness and the people did not cooperate with these individuals and groups,” he added.

