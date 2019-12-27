Iran listens to peaceful protesters, but responds to vandalism: Kadkhodaei

Abbasali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for the Guardian Council, has said that Iran has always listened to peaceful protesters, but when there are vandalism security forces take action and respond.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always listened with open ears to peaceful protesters; the authorities must respond to the people’s rightful demands. But naturally, when there are disturbances – vandalism, attacks against government centers and the destruction of people’s property – it is the duty of security forces and police to take action, and naturally, during these operations, it is possible that incidents can happen,” he told France 24 in an interview published on Wednesday.

He continued, “We have to be able to separate those who were protesting for their livelihood – they have to be honored, we must listen to their concerns and see what their problems are – and those who committed terrorist acts and sabotage.”

Kadkhodaei added that those witnessing events in Iran from abroad do not always form the most accurate impression. “Unfortunately, the analysis that takes place outside of Iran is not always the correct analysis,” he said.

On November 15, the government raised gasoline prices in order to moderate the consumption rate, which had reached about 110 million liters. The move prompted protests in a number of cities. The protests were largely peaceful but turned violent when armed riotous elements took advantage of the situation to vandalize public and state property, and attack civilians and security forces alike.

Some rioters even tried to put pipelines carrying oil and gas on a fire.

NA/PA