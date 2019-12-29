Iran to give decisive response to any misadventure: commander

TEHRAN — Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the Armed Forces Chief of Staff, says his forces will give a “decisive” response to any misadventure by the enemies, making them regret their actions.

In a message on Sunday to mark the December 30 pro-establishment rallies, Baqeri said the occasion shows the Iranian nation’s insight, awareness, and bravery in the face of the enemy’s plots.

Dey 9 (December 30) marks the day in which hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in Tehran in 2009 to show their strong protest against those who claimed vote-rigging in the presidential election.

Baqeri said the enemies, led by the U.S. and the Zionist regime, once again tried to foment unrest in Iran last month but failed miserably.

He said economic pressure and sanctions, as well as propaganda campaigns, are the enemies’ tools to dishearten the Iranian nation.

The commander also said the Iranian armed forces will not allow the mercenaries of the “evil triangle” of America, Israel and reactionary states of the region to show off their power.

The remarks came a month after protests erupted in some cities in Iran against increasing gasoline prices. In certain cases, the protests turned violent as some rioters clashed with police, using knives and guns.

Rioters damaged public and private property and put banks and state buildings on fire. Some rioters even tried to set fire to pipelines carrying oil and gas.

The protests ended after a few days.

Iranian officials have distinguished between peaceful protesters and rioters.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always listened with open ears to peaceful protesters; the authorities must respond to the people’s rightful demands,” said Abbasali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for the Guardian Council.

“But naturally, when there are disturbances – vandalism, attacks against government centers and the destruction of people’s property – it is the duty of security forces and police to take action, and naturally, during these operations, it is possible that incidents can happen,” Kadkhodaei told France 24 in an interview published on Wednesday.

He continued, “We have to be able to separate those who were protesting for their livelihood – they have to be honored, we must listen to their concerns and see what their problems are – and those who committed terrorist acts and sabotage.”

