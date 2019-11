Tribespeople from every corner of Iran are showing their nomadic rituals, lifestyle, cuisine, crafts and arts in a four-day festival, which opened to the public in Gonbad-e Kavus, northern Golestan province, on November 17, 2019.

During the event, some one thousand artists from all over the country present their works in the four fields of souvenirs, handicrafts, tribal music, and rural tourism.

AFM/MG