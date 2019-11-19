Riding wave of people’s protest in Iran: Devil disguised as savior

After the failure of their “maximum pressure” policy against the Islamic Republic, the Americans have launched the project of “creating insecurity” in Iran, as they have done in Iraq and Lebanon.

Following interventionist statements by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about protests in Iran that were turned violent in some cases by some individuals, the U.S. Department of State also took a similar stance.

In this regard, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, in an interventionist statement, claimed, “The U.S. stands with the long-suffering Iranian people as they protest the latest injustice by the corrupt regime in power. We condemn the attempted shutdown of the internet. Let them speak”.

These statements came hours after Pompeo’s tweet about unrest in Iran. Earlier, the U.S. secretary of state had claimed, “The U.S. hears you. The U.S. supports you. The U.S. is with you.”

On Sunday, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, speaking to his theology students, pointed to foreign inference in the unrest, saying, “All malicious centers in the world, which work against us, have encouraged these actions. These centers – ranging from the sinister and malicious Pahlavi dynasty to evil and the criminal monafeqin terrorist cult – are constantly encouraging such actions though social networks and other media outlets.”

Through the new interventionist positions of the United States, the public opinion once again noticed that Washington is backing rioters and those who try to disrupt public security. Such statements revealed the U.S. hypocrisy more than ever. The United States, in its recent stance on the unrest, has in fact shown that it has not given up creating chaos in Iran. It is the same project which the U.S. is trying to carry out in Lebanon and Iraq.

The plan of creating chaos and insecurity in the countries which are supporters of the resistance movement, including Iran, has always been on the agenda of Washington. To implement the project, they do not hesitate to back rioters who show no mercy on people and their properties. Therefore, U.S. officials consider the unrest in some parts of Iran as the best chance to take action against the Islamic Republic, which is the leader of the resistance movement in the region.

This is a policy that the U.S. has been pursuing toward Iran over the past decade, especially after the 2009 sedition, which followed claims of vote rigging in the presidential election. At that time, U.S. officials made every effort to incite rioters and used all of their media outlets, however, Washington’s plot was ultimately foiled by wisdom and vigilance of the Iranian nation. Ignoring its defeats, especially the one during the 2009 sedition, the U.S. has again chosen the same method.

Following the uprising in December 217-January 2018, the U.S. has launched the project of creating chaos in Iran. At the time, the U.S. supported some vandals and those who tried to undermine public security, but its support did not lead to a breakthrough, just like the 2009 unrest. Another failure was added to U.S. history by an early end to the unrest. Now, the Americans are trying to introduce themselves as a supporter of the Iranian nation and rights by applying the same interventionist policies. This desperate effort is being carried out by the U.S. while the country has imposed any kind of sanctions, including medicine sanctions, on Iranians over the past four decades. The sanctions aim to hurt the same people that Washington claims that hears their voice! These are the dichotomous measures that have always been observed in U.S. foreign policy toward Iran.

The truth is that the U.S. interventions in Iranian affairs and also its continued support for sporadic chaotic moves in some parts of the country in 2009, Dec. 2017-Jan. 2018 and now in 2019 represent a total failure of “maximum pressure” policy against Iran. Since the policy of imposing heavy sanctions and forming anti-Iran international coalitions has failed, the U.S. is trying to reach its goals through backing the rioters.

To meet their anti-Iran goals, the U.S. has used all its affiliated media, including the BBC, Al-Arabiya, Al-Hadath, Reuters, and Sky News Arabia to magnify scattered unrest in Iran among public opinion. This matter is also another evidence of the failures that the U.S. has suffered in its various policies toward Iran.