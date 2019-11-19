Iran football requires transparency

TEHRAN – Iran national football team have really a tough time after suffering back-to-back defeats against Bahrain and Iraq in the 2022 World Cup qualification but what’s even more worrying is the federation’s response to the incidents. It must be more transparent with the supporters.

Nobody knows when Wilmots will return to Iran. He returned to Tehran after losing to Iraq and immediately flew back to Belgium.

The Iranian football federation has failed to arrange a friendly match for Team Melli, while the several Asian teams will play friendly on Tuesday.

Head of football federation, Mehdi Taj, had said Iran will play a friendly after match against Iraq but there is no longer match and some reports suggest that Wilmots will not return to Iran until late March.

As always, the rumors mill is running rampant, Team Melli will be without a coach for about five months.

Iran will entertain Hong Kong on March 26, 2020 and meet Cambodia in an away match five days later.

Iran national football team will also have two tough matches against Bahrain and Iraq in June.

Team Melli must win all four matches to have a chance to book a place in the 2022 World Cup qualification final stage.

Iranian Football Federation spokesman Amir Mahdi Alavi has denied the rumors about Wilmots’s presence in Iran.

According to him, the Belgian coach will return to Tehran in January to lead the team in a friendly match.

BUT, it remains an unanswered question: who will Team Melli play in a friendly?