Wilmots denies amicable agreement with Iran

TEHRAN – Belgian coach Marc Wilmots confirmed he has terminated his contract with the Iranian federation, but he denied a resolution had been reached.

The ex-Ivory coast coach has left his role as coach of the Iran national team, just seven months after replacing Carlos Queiroz at the helm of the three-time Asian champions.

He was appointed in May to lead Iran in their quest for a sixth World Cup appearance after Queiroz had secured back-to-back qualifications for the first time in the country’s history.

“Contrary to the information apparently published in the Iranian press, no amicable agreement was reached between the Iranian Football Federation and me and my staff,” Wilmots said on Twitter.

“We are negotiating to find an amicable solution following the non-respect of the contractual obligations by the Iranian Football Federation and following my justified termination of the contract. The file being in the hands of my lawyers, I will not make any other comment,” he added.

Under coaching of Wilmots, Iran have defeated Hong Kong and Cambodia and lost to Bahrain and Iraq in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

Team Melli sit in third place in Group C with six points, five points adrift of leaders Iraq.

A source close to Iran football federation said the federation has negotiated with former Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic.

The Croatian coach led Team Melli in 2006 FIFA World Cup and the federation has expressed an interest in bringing him back.