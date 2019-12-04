Iran football federation cancels contract with Marc Wilmots: report

TEHRAN - Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has reportedly canceled its contract with Team Melli coach Marc Wilmots.

In a meeting took place in Istanbul, Turkey, FFIRI president Mehdi Taj reached an agreement with the Belgian coach to terminate the contract.

The football federation has already said there are no legal obligations to pay a compensation for cancelling the contract.

Wilmots was appointed as Team Melli coach in mid-May on a three-year-contract but failed to meet expectations.

He replaced Carlos Queiroz who left Team Melli after the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Under coaching of Wilmots, Iran have defeated Hong Kong and Cambodia and lost to Bahrain and Iraq in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

Team Melli sit in third place in Group C with six points, five points adrift of leaders Iraq.

A source close to Iran football federation said the federation has negotiated with former Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic.

The Croatian coach led Team Melli in 2006 FIFA World Cup and the federation has expressed an interest in bringing him back.