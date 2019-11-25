Marc Wilmots breaks silence on Iran’s future

TEHRAN – Iran national football team head coach Marc Wilmots says that he is facing an intolerable situation in Team Melli.

Iranian federation and the Belgian coach have reportedly reached a deadlock after Team Melli’s poor results in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Local media reported that the federation is going to terminate Wilmots’s contract by mutual consent.

Now, Wilmots has reacted to the rumors on his Twitter account, posting a message about his future in the Asian team.

“I have taken note of the rumors published in the Iranian press, which are incorrect. The truth is that Iran football federation has created serious contractual violations for me and my staff. We face an intolerable situation,” Wilomots wrote.

“My lawyers work on the case and I don't want to comment more on the issue,” the Belgian coach added.

Under guidance of Wilmots, Iran have suffered back-to-back defeats against Bahrain and Iraq in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Team Melli sit in third place in Group C with six points, five points adrift of leaders Iraq.

The Iranian media reports suggest that former Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic is a possible candidate to succeed Wilmots.