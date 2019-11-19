We will certainly defeat terrorists, Rouhani says in meeting with Pakistan commander

TEHRAN – In a meeting with a high-ranking Pakistani military commander in Tehran on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani said that the terrorist groups will be definitely defeated by reliance on the firm will of the two friendly nations of Iran and Pakistan.

Rouhani also told Pakistan’s Army Commander General Qamar Javed Bajwa that “friendly relation between the Muslim nations of Iran and Pakistan is a valuable treasure for all-out development and cooperation.”

Rouhani also praised efforts by Pakistan to settle disputes between regional countries. “Iran welcomes the neighboring country’s efforts to settle regional nations’ problems.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been trying to heal the rift between Iran and Saudi Arabia by making visits to Tehran and Riyadh.

Rouhani also said the United States has been destabilizing Afghanistan by deploying troops in the country.



“We believe that the U.S. military presence has increased Afghanistan’s problems,” the president remarked.

The Pakistani general visited Iran on Monday and has thus far has held several meetings with Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Army Commander Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

