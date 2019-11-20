General Salami says Muslims must be united against enemies’ plots

TEHRAN - Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami said on Wednesday that it is essential for the Muslims to be united against the enemies’ plots.

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Tehran, Salami said that the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel are common enemies of the world of Islam.

He praised Pakistan’s “constructive efforts” in line with reducing tension in the region.

General Bajwa said that Iran plays important role in fighting terrorism and maintaining security in the region and called for expansion of cooperation.

General Bajwa held talks on Tuesday with Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and President Hassan Rouhani. Upon his arrival in Tehran on Monday, he also held talks with Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the Armed Forces Chief of Staff.



The top Pakistan commander also held talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday.

According to Fars news agency, in the meeting Zarif and Bajwa discussed a broad range of issues including the latest status of Iranian border guards who have been kidnapped by terrorist groups based in Pakistan, regional cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad, developments in Afghanistan, and bilateral ties in areas of politics, economy, military and security.

Fifteen Iranian Basijis (volunteer forces) and border guard forces were abducted by terrorists in the border of Iran's province of Sistan and Baluchistan with Pakistan on October 15 by Jeish al-Adl terrorist group. Five of them were later released through the efforts of the Pakistani government on November 15.

NA/PA