‘Lack of roadmap, main problem for Iranian producers’

TEHRAN – Head of Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) believes lack of a comprehensive roadmap and planning to be the main problem of the country’s productive sector, IRNA reported.

Addressing the 25th National Non-Oil Export Development Conference on Wednesday, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie said “Our problem lays in the regulation system and the country’s economic problems will not be solved until this system is changed.”

Mentioning the barriers and regulatory problems in the way of the country’s exporters, Shafeie said, the exporters do not have financial or credit issues, the problem is the barriers that wrong regulations have erected in their way.

The official mentioned the Supreme Leader’s remarks about supporting domestic production, saying that “we can not only repeat the leader’s words and expect the economy to get better, we need to pave the way for his advices to be realized, because economy will not thrive only with words and slogan.”

He criticized the system in which the major planning is made with a focus on the capital and the result is generalized to the rest of the country.

"General development programs must be made in accordance with regional plan. if regional plans are collected and compiled, based on them major planning could be made for all the country, he said.

Since the re-imposition of the U.S. sanction, Iran has been taking necessary measures to strengthen its domestic production and boost its non-oil exports in order to withstand the pressures resulted from the embargo.

The 25th National Non-Oil Export Development Conference was held in Tabriz City in the northwest of Iran on Wednesday with the participation of representatives from Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Iraq and the heads of provincial chambers of commerce.

