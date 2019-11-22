Anger at the American Youth of Trump

TEHRAN-The impeachment of US President Donald Trump has continued to be one of the main media and political subjects in the country. Many Americans support Trump's impeachment and ousting Trump. However, dissatisfaction with the president of America has grown among young Americans.

Here's a look at the latest news and analysis:

Poll: Americans Overwhelmingly Say Impeachment Hearings Won't Change Their Minds

NPR reported that The country is witnessing one of only a handful of times in its history that Congress has gone through with public hearings on whether to impeach a president. And yet, the overwhelming majority of Americans across parties say nothing they hear in the inquiry will change their minds on impeachment, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

Half of Americans said they approve of the impeachment inquiry — about the same as the poll found last month. Respondents are also split on whether they think Trump should be impeached and removed from office.But 65% of Americans say they can't imagine any information or circumstances during the impeachment inquiry where they might change their minds about their position on impeachment. And 30% say yes, it's possible.

It's a tangible example of just how locked in most Americans are in their partisan positions, even as nearly a dozen people have either testified or are set to testify in the impeachment inquiry. The poll was conducted Nov. 11-15 — before, during and after the testimonies of the first three witnesses to be called in the inquiry.

Eight more people are slated to testify this week. The inquiry centers on the accusation that President Trump, through his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others, pressured Ukraine to conduct investigations of conspiracy theories related to the 2016 presidential campaign and Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for military aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine's president.

Impeachment Hearings Resume With White House, State Department Witnesses

"We're really not seeing either a backlash or a positive," Barbara Carvalho, director of the Marist Poll, said of the impeachment inquiry. "What we're seeing is people just locking in."

Democratic leaders held off on aggressively pursuing impeachment for months fearing a backlash from the public. So far, that hasn't happened.

By 47%-41%, Americans say they are more likely to support impeachment based on what they've heard or read from the testimonies and evidence presented. And the testimonies could actually be serving to harden their views — 86% of Democrats said they are now more likely to support impeachment after hearing testimony and evidence, while 83% of Republicans said they are less likely to now support impeachment.

Some 70% of registered voters say they've been paying "very" or "fairly" close attention to the House impeachment inquiry. And 53% of those paying at least fairly close attention say they're more likely to support impeachment.

Democrats are the ones following most closely with 78% saying they're doing so, compared with 68% of Republicans and 66% of independents.

Half of people say they approve of the impeachment inquiry — 50% — compared to 43% who don't. That's about the same as in the poll a month ago (52% to 43%). But Americans are pretty much split down the middle — 45% to 44% — on whether they think Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

There is little question, however, what Americans think of Trump's conduct on that now-infamous July 25 call, in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine for a "favor" to conduct the investigations.

Seventy percent say it is not acceptable for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political opponent. That includes 53% of Republicans who say it's either unacceptable (37%) or they're unsure (16%).

But is that impeachable?

"They think it's wrong," Carvalho said. "They disagree on whether it's impeachable or not."

Most Americans also think the whistleblower's identity should be protected — 56% say so; 39% say the person should be revealed. There's a big partisan split, however, with 83% of Democrats saying the person should be protected, and 78% of Republicans saying the person should be revealed.

On the 2020 presidential contest, 69% of Democrats say they're happy with the field. Less than a quarter say they're not.

Three-quarters of Democrats also say they still haven't made up their minds on who to vote for, down only 7 points since July, the last time the question was asked in the survey.The survey also asked a battery of candidate qualities that would make a voter most "enthusiastic" to vote for that person.

Being a woman is the most desirable quality in a candidate among all registered voters. But there were big differences by party. Democrats would be most "enthusiastic" about voting for a woman, someone who is gay or lesbian, or someone under 40.The top three qualities for Republicans, on the other hand: a business executive, a white man or a woman.

Trump's standing

President Trump's approval rating has remained remarkably steady since taking office, and this survey is no different. Trump's job approval in the poll is 41%, statistically unchanged from last month when it was 42%.

Views of him are slightly worse when it comes to his handling of foreign policy (39% approve), and they nosedive on Syria (33% approve). Trump withdrew troops who were fighting alongside Syrian Kurds, something that upset a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

Also remaining steady: the percentage of people saying they definitely will not vote for Trump in 2020 — 52%, unchanged from last month.

Of course, 54% of voters did not vote for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, either.



Majority of young voters want Trump impeached, removed from office, poll finds

USA TODAY reported that By a nearly 2-to-1 margin, more young voters support than oppose the impeachment of President Donald Trump and his removal from office, according to a new national poll released Monday by the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School.The poll, which isolated voters ages 18 to 29, found 52 percent of all eligible youth voters and 58 percent of likely youth voters in the 2020 presidential general election believe Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

Twenty-seven percent of all youth voters and 28 percent of likely general election voters disagreed that he should be impeached and removed. The remaining said they did not know, didn't care or declined to answer the question about impeachment.

The findings show a stronger preference for Trump's impeachment among young people than older voters. It's consistent with the leftward political shift of young voters, who supported Democratic candidates in record numbers during the 2018 midterm.President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Nov. 15, 2019, in Washington.

"Clearly, the majority of support for impeachment and now removal is coming from younger cohorts," said John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics. "That's been consistent over the course of the summer and it remains consistent."

Public hearings are set to continue this week in the Democrat-controlled House impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

An ABC-Ipsos Public Affairs poll of Americans — not just youth — released Monday found 51 percent believe Trump should be impeached by the House and removed from office by the Senate. That's compared to 25 percent who said Trump did nothing wrong related to Ukraine, 13 percent who said Trump's actions were wrong but he should neither be impeached nor removed, and 6 percent who said he should be impeached but not removed.

The Harvard poll, an online survey of 2,075 young people between Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, was also conducted by Ipsos and organized by students from the Harvard Public Opinion Project. The poll, which used a sample representative of the U.S. population, has a 3 percent margin of error.

Like all voters, the impeachment question among young people runs along party lines, with 84 percent of young likely Democratic voters saying they support Trump's impeachment and 73 percent of young Republicans saying they oppose impeachment. Forty-three percent of young people who identified as independents said they back Trump's impeachment, compared to 27 percent who said they don't.

But only 24 percent of young voters identified as Republicans, the poll found. Forty percent of young voters said they are Democrats, while 35 percent said they are independent or unaffiliated with a major party.

Engagement among young voters is on the rise, as evident by youth turnout more than doubling during the 2018 midterms compared to 2014. The pattern is expected to continue into 2020.

Della Volpe said the youth enthusiasm on display in 2018 has spilled into the impeachment trials. "Young people are not just responding, but they are shaping a larger public narrative, or beginning to."

Among other findings in the poll, more young people indicated they prefer a pragmatic approach rather than a progressive approach to politics — despite the popularity U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren enjoy among young Democrats.

The poll found 40 percent of young voters prefer policies that "stand a good chance of being achieved as opposed to sweeping changes that will be difficult to carry out." In contrast, 34 percent said they prefer the alternative "big structural policy changes that address the urgency of the problems" but won't be easy to carry out.

Although young Democrats showed a preference for progressive over pragmatic politics, it was perhaps surprisingly only narrowly — 39 percent said they prefer policies that stand a good chance of being achieved, while 45 percent said they favor "big structural policy changes."

Other findings include:

Electoral College: Forty percent of youth voters said they support the dismantling of the Electoral College in favor of a winner-take all system to elect presidents. Twenty-four percent said they were unsure. Support for dismantling was high among likely Democratic voters, 63 percent, and smaller among likely Republican voters, 24 percent.

Assault weapon ban: A slight majority of young people polled, 53 percent, said they support banning the sale of assault weapons. Thirty percent said they opposed. Seventy-five percent of likely Democratic youth voters said they support an assault weapon ban while 60 percent of likely Republican youth voters said they opposed a ban.

Eliminating private health insurance: Thirty-eight percent of young people polled said they support the elimination of private health insurance so that all American receive health care from the federal government. Thirty-two percent said they opposed. Eliminating private health care insurance was supported among 57 percent of young Democrats polled and opposed by 62 percent of young Republicans.