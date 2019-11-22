Commander: Possible attack on Iran will make invaders regretful 

TEHRAN – The Army's Air Defense Force commander warned on Thursday that enemies must not even think of attack on Iran, asserting that Tehran’s harsh response will make invaders to regret their action.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks on the sidelines of “Modafe'an-e Aseman-e Velayat 98” (Guardians of Velayat's Sky-98) military drill in the central province of Semnan.

“As we have successfully materialized our objectives during the ongoing military drill, if the enemies are mulling over a dream (attack on our country) we will make them regret in the battlefield too,” the general stated.

He further said the enemies are well aware that they might enter the Iranian airspace, but their exit won’t be done in the same way and it is air defense which will definitely determine the fate of intruders.

Iran has conducted major military drills in recent years to enhance its defense capabilities and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art equipment.

Each year, the country inaugurates a host of new military projects and hardware developed with reliance on domestic capabilities. The Islamic Republic maintains that its defense power is based on deterrence and poses no threat to any other country.

MJ/PA

