MP: Larijani made Majlis passive in the last 4 years 

TEHRAN – A principlist lawmaker has claimed that Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani turned the legislature into a passive body during the last 4 years.

Touching upon a plan to impeach the speaker, Hossein-Ali Haji-Deligani said, “The speakers’ performance caused Majlis not to stand atop all affairs.”

Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, had highlighted that “Majlis is atop all affairs”.

“The speaker has done a number of illegal violations whose last one is announcing his own private vote for gas price rise in the Supreme Economic Coordination Council , which includes heads of the three branches of the government, without consulting the representatives’ views,” Haji-Deliganitold the ANA news agency.

“In the meantime, the government optionally implements only those ratifications of the Majlis that it wants which is nothing but ignorance of legislators’ ratifications,” added Haji-Deligani, who represents Shahin Shahr and Meymeh in the parliament.

“A large number of the Majlis ratifications are in line with providing welfare for all walks of the life but the government has ignored them to implement,” Haji-Deligani went on to say.

“11 lawmakers have signed a letter to impeach Ali Larijani and 50 others have singed another letter to impeach President Hassan Rouhani,” he added.

On November 15, at night time, the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) issued a statement to recount details for new prices of gasoline in the country, which was followed by another statement in the next day by Vice-President and Head of the Management and Planning Organization (MPO) Mohammad Baqer Nobakht who said that the revenues from price increase would be paid in the form cash subsidy to 60 million people.



