U.S. must act responsibly to protect lives of its soldiers: senior Iranian general

TEHRAN – Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam ol-Anbia Central Headquarters, warned the United States on Friday to act “responsibly” in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz for protection of the lives of its soldiers.

The senior general said, “For preventing a war, it is not enough to just send messages, rather it is necessary to act and behave properly.”



Rashid made the remarks while visiting the air defense exercises in the province of Semnan.

PA/PA