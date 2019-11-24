Asif Kapadia’s doc “Diego Maradona” dubbed for Persian audiences 

TEHRAN – British filmmaker Asif Kapadia’s 2019 documentary “Diego Maradona” has been dubbed into Persian.

A group of prominent Iranian voice actors, including Fereidun Esmaeili, Hamid Manuchehri, Javad Pezeshkian, Siamak Atlasi and Narges Fuladvand lent their voices to the characters in the movie.

Adel Ferdowsipur, the former anchor of the popular Iranian TV program “90”, did the narration for “Diego Maradona”.

“Diego Maradona”, about Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona, contains rarely seen archival footage. The film centers on the time period when Maradona switched teams from FC Barcelona to S.S.C. Napoli in 1984, eventually winning the 1988–89 UEFA Cup with the Italian team.

It was screened in the out of competition section at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

The film is scheduled to be screened online.

Photo: A scene from “Diego Maradona” by Asif Kapadia.

