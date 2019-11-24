Tehran advises terror producers not to attribute self-inflected problems to Iran

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that countries which have been generating and spreading terrorism and extremism cannot attribute the self-inflicted problems to Iran.

“Countries that themselves have been breeding and spreading terrorism and extremism… cannot attribute their self-inflicted problems to the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.

Mousavi added these countries by “trampling the principles of good neighborliness have interfered in others’ affairs” and “weakened the regional security” by inviting foreign forces to the region.

Mouavi’s comments came as a response to anti-Iran remarks by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash during the Manama Dialogue.

Mousavi said that the world will never forget aggression against the Yemenis and atrocities being committed in the war.

He also called for collective efforts to maintain regional security and stability.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) announced in a report published on October 31 that the Saudi-led war on Yemen has killed more than 100,000 people since 2015, according to Press TV.

The report said 20,000 people had been killed this year, making it the second deadliest year of the war behind 2018.

The non-governmental organization also said April was the most lethal month so far this year, with over 2,500 reported killed, compared to approximately 1,700 in September.

“The third quarter of 2019 had the lowest number of reported fatalities since the end of 2017, but the number of civilian casualties rose from the previous quarter,” ACLED said.

The most violent provinces were Ta’izz, Hudaydah and Jawf, with more than 10,000 people reported killed in each of the regions since 2015.

ACLED said direct targeting by the Saudi-led coalition and its allies had been responsible for more than 8,000 civilian deaths over the past four and a half years.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the Yemeni crisis should be resolved through diplomacy, urging an end to the killing of Yemeni civilians by the Saudi-led aggression.

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with spokesman of Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, in Tehran in October.

After the meeting, Zarif took to Twitter to reiterate that there is only a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

“Met with Yemen’s Mohammad Abdul-Salam in Tehran today. Discussed range of issues, incl latest efforts to end the Saudi-led war & humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.

“There is only a political solution to this man-made calamity, and it can only be achieved with participation of all actors,” the foreign minister added.

Back on October 13, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said a proper end to the ongoing war can have “positive” effects on the region, highlighting Iran’s plan as a suitable solution to this crisis.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has for a long time presented a four-point plan to end the war in Yemen,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Tehran.

“The end of this war in the proper way can have positive effects on the region,” he added.

NA/PA