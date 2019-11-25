“Cold Sweat” hits silver screen in England, Ireland 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Soheil Beiraqi’s debut film “Cold Sweat”, also known as “Permission”, is currently on screen at theaters across England and Ireland.

London Curzon and HOME Manchester are among the theaters screening the film, the theaters have announced.

Starring Baran Kowsari, the film is based on a true story about Afruz, Iran’s national women’s futsal team captain, whose lifelong dream appears over when her estranged husband uses his legal right to prevent her from leaving the country for the Asian Games final in Malaysia.

The movie has been screened at numerous international events. It brought Kowsari the jury prize at the Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards in March.

Interested individuals can also watch the film online on BFI (British Film Institute) Player, a video-on-demand platform.

Photo: Baran Kowsari acts in a scene from “Cold Sweat” by Iranian director Soheil Beiraqi.

