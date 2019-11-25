IKIA set to become financial hub in region

TEHRAN – Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) City Complex is set to become a financial hub in the region, IRIB reported, quoting the managing director of Imam Khomeini Airport City.

Speaking in a gathering of the country’s banks, insurances and capital market representatives at the airport city’s hotel on Monday, Ali Rostami said “Since the opening of the airport city’s free trade zone, 16 companies have registered in the zone and 30 others are also going through the registration procedures.”

According to the official, currently completing the city’s semi-finished projects, including the free economic zone, are being seriously pursued by the transport ministry, and the complex is planned to turn into a logistics hub and an international financial center in the region.

In this regard, the airport city’s development pan was prepared and approved with the participation of a foreign consulting firm and three domestic companies, Rostami said.

Completing these three phases, the airport city can fulfill its mission of becoming the region's first freight hub and the region's second hub for passenger transportation.

“The plan is designed to be implemented in three phases with 5, 10 and 15 years periods and, after 30 years when these three phases are fully implemented, the airport city can fulfill its mission of becoming the first hub in the region in terms of freight transportation and the second hub in terms of passenger transport,” he explained.

EF/MA