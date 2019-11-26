Poland Film Week to open in Tehran next week

TEHRAN – Movies from Polish filmmakers will be reviewed during a weeklong festival, which will open at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on Sunday, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

A lineup of seven feature films, including “Gods” by Lukasz Palkowski, “80 Million” by Waldemar Krzystek and “Katyn” by Andrzej Wajda, will be screened during the program.

The lineup also includes “Big Animal” by Jerzy Stuhr, “Spoor” by Agnieszka Holland, and “Papusza” and “Birds Are Singing in Kigali”, both co-directed by Joanna Kos-Krauze and Krzysztof Krauze.

Organized by Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema in collaboration with the Embassy of Poland, the Poland Film Week will be held at the City Center Cineplex in Isfahan and Golestan Cineplex in Shiraz simultaneously until December 7.

Polish filmmaker Joanna Kos-Krauze is scheduled to hold workshops on joint film productions in Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz during the film week.

The film week was scheduled to be held during January in Tehran, but it was postponed by the Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) in response to Poland’s decision to host a U.S.-led anti-Iran summit during February.

Photo: A scene from “Katyn” by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Wajda.

