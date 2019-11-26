Persepolis into Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarters

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team booked a place in Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals after beating Sanat Naft 1-0 here on Tuesday.

Mehdi Torabi scored the only goal of the match in the 54th minute.

In Isfahan, Sepahan defeated Paykan 2-1 thanks to first half goals from Mohammad Mohebbi and Sajjad Shahbazzadeh.

Shahryar Moghanloo pulled a goal back in the second half.

In Urmia, Tractor defeated Navad Urmia 7-6 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the end of ninety minutes.

Esteghlal have already qualified for the quarters.

Esteghlal are the most decorated football team in Hazfi Cup, winning the title seven times.

Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition, run by the Iranian Football Federation.