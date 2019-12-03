Esteghlal handed tough tie at Hazfi Cup quarters

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team were handed a tough tie in the 2019 Hazfi Cup quarterfinals.

Two teams shared the spoils in Iran football league on Saturday in a controversial match.

Defending champions Persepolis will face first tier Shahrdari Mahshahr.

Tractor will entertain Mes Kerman and Naft Masjed Solyman host Shahin Bushehr.

The ties will be played on Dec. 24.

Esteghlal are the most decorated football team in Hazfi Cup, winning the title seven times.

Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition, run by the Iranian Football Federation.