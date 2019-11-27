Iran, Indonesia to expand human rights cooperation 

TEHRAN – Deputy director of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, Majid Tafreshi, and director for multilateral cooperation of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Febrian Alphyanto Ruddyard, discussed enhanced human rights cooperation between the two countries.

The two officials emphasized the need for development of cooperation in the fields of human rights and justice during a meeting held on Wednesday on the sidelines of Convention against Torture Initiative (CTI) regional seminar in Bali, Indonesia.

The seminar aimed to bring together countries from South East Asia and from the wider Asia-Pacific region to share experiences, as well as challenges in developing and implementing institutional and legislative frameworks.

The two countries also expressed readiness to cooperate in the fields of counternarcotic, judicial assistance and extradition of prisoners, the necessity of care and enforcement of human rights of prisoners, cooperation on international issues, especially Islamic human rights, IRNA reported.

The development of cooperation between the two countries in academic and judicial fields, and the exchange of high-level judicial committees were also among the most important issues discussed.

FB/MG