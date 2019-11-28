Iran no longer the best Asian football team

TEHRAN – Iran dropped six places to 33rd in the latest FIFA World Ranking which was released on Thursday.

Myanmar were the biggest movers in Asia, climbing 11 spots to 136 following impressive wins over Nepal, who fell three rungs to 170th, Tajikistan (121st, down five spots) and Mongolia (190th, down four).

Kuwait (147th, up 9) also made a substantial jump on the back of their fine results in the Asian Qualifiers, having defeated Chinese Taipei and Nepal.

Malaysia, thanks to wins over Thailand and Indonesia in the Asian Qualifiers, moved up four places to 154th.

Korea Republic, at 41st, remained the Continent’s third highest ranked side, while Australia (42nd) and Qatar (55th), maintained their positions to complete the top five.

Saudi Arabia moved up two spots to 67th, as did Iraq to 70th, with United Arab Emirates (71st, down 4), China PR (75th, down 6) and Syria (79th, up 4) completed Asia's top 10.

The top five remains unchanged and there is only one change in the top ten, with Croatia (6th, up 1) climbing for the second successive edition at the expense of Portugal (7th, down 1). There are, however, more significant changes further down the table, with Italy (13th, up 2), Poland (19th, up 2), Serbia (29th, up 4) and Nigeria (31st, up 4) pushing their way upwards.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 19 December 2019.