Iran urges Europe to make more efforts to save nuclear deal

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the European countries must make more efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the JCPOA.

“There are still hopes for saving the nuclear deal, however, the issue depends on the Europeans’ commitment to the implementation of their obligations,” IRNA quoted him as saying on Thursday in an interview with Dutch NRC daily.

He said that the JCPOA is in conditions resembling an “intensive care” unit.

Pointing to unilateral policies of the United States, he said, “We are suffering from sanctions and there must be practical ways for us to get rid of sanctions.”

In an interview with Arabic RT aired on November 12, Araghchi said that Iran showed “strategic patience” one year after the U.S. withdrew from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran.

“We waited for a year, but their efforts (European efforts) were fruitless and we decided on May 8, 2019, to reduce our nuclear commitments step by step and to give diplomacy a chance,” the senior diplomat stated.

Iran has started to gradually reduce its commitments to the JCPOA in response to the United States which abandoned the landmark deal in May 2018 and reinstituted sanctions.

So far, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has taken four steps to cut back commitments in accordance with paragraph 36 of the JCPOA which “allows one side, under certain circumstances, to stop complying with the deal if the other side is out of compliance.”

On May 8, exactly one year after the U.S. abandoned the deal, Tehran announced that its “strategic patience” is over and began to partially reduce its commitments to the agreement at bi-monthly intervals.

In the first stage, Iran announced that it will not limit its stockpile of the nuclear fuel to 300 kilograms allowed under the deal. On that date (May 8) Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said if the remaining parties to the JCPOA, especially Europeans, devise a mechanism to protect Iran from the sanctions’ effect in the two-month deadline it will reverse its decision.

But since European parties missed the deadline, on July 7 Iran announced that it has started enriching uranium to a higher purity than the 3.67%, thereby starting the second step.

Again, as Europe missed the second 60-day deadline, Iran moved to take the third step, removing a ban on nuclear research and development (R&D).

In the latest step, which was done on November 6, Iran started injecting uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear site. It was done at the presence of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This happened again after the Europeans failed to take concrete steps to save the JCPOA.

Iran has said lifting ban on its oil export and financial transactions are the main conditions to reverse its decision.

NA