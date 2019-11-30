Iran deputy FM in China for political consultations

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beijing Saturday Morning to hold high-level talks with senior Chinese officials.

The Iranian diplomat, who has traveled to Beijing upon the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, is scheduled to attend a session focused on the ways to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, on Sunday.

He will also hold talks on issues of mutual interest between the two nations on the sidelines of the meeting.