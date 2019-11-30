Govt. entities ink MOU for optimizing energy consumption

TEHRAN - Iran Fuel Conservation Company, Tehran municipality, and the Construction Engineering Organization of Tehran Province signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on optimization of energy consumption in buildings, Shana reported.

Based on the MOU, the mentioned entities will cooperate in various areas including implementation of energy conservation optimization plans, utilization of renewable energy sources, and reduction of peak energy consumption at critical points.

Reducing at least five percent per year of energy losses in buildings under the Sixth National Development Plan Act, as well as supplying at least 20 percent of the electricity consumed by ministries, state-owned corporations and NGOs from renewable energy along with promoting the use of renewable sources in other buildings, are also among the goals mentioned in the signed MOU.

Protecting the environment, achieving the provisions of international agreements and commitments regarding global warming and air pollution, holding training courses, conferences, specialized seminars and related exhibitions are also reported to be among the issues covered in the mentioned agreement.

