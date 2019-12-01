Government-private sector fruitful co-op required to tackle sanctions: TCCIMA head

TEHRAN- The head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) said that the government and private sector should create a fruitful and effective cooperation to tackle the sanctions that have made limitations for the country’s economy.

Masoud Khansari made the remarks during a ceremony on Sunday to honor 15 exemplary economic units of Tehran Province in terms of complying with standards, TCCIMA portal published.

The ceremony was attended by a number of officials including the head of Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran, Standards Department of Tehran Province, and the governor general of Tehran.

TCCIMA head further lamented the government’s approach toward the private sector and said while the sanctions have impeded trade for Iran, internal limitations and problems are another factor harming domestic economy; the problem is that the government sees no need to receive the viewpoints of the private sector.

“Iran’s economy is in need of flourishing production with the main focus on export-bound products. Boosting exports to neighbors are on agenda and it is something seriously in need of removing export limitations, and removing these limitations requires a good cooperation between government and private sector. In this way the sanctions can be turned into opportunity”, Khansari stressed.

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari speaking in a ceremony to honor exemplary economic units of Tehran Province on Sunday