Over 1,000 residential units provided to the underprivileged

TEHRAN – The Welfare Organization has provided 1,057 houses to the underprivileged under coverage of the organization in 26 provinces across the country, IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

The residential units, costing 950 billion rials (nearly $22.5 million) to be built, were provided to 915 families with physically challenged members and 142 female heads of households, Vahid Qobadi-Dana, head of the Welfare Organization said.

The organization has so far provided 116,000 residential units to the financially struggling people, he highlighted.

He went on to say that some 48,000 housing units are currently under construction, adding, 43,000 families with disabled members will receive the houses by the next four years.

The project to provide housing to families with two or more people with disabilities began 4 years ago, 17,000 families have so far been identified, 7,000 of whom received free houses, he explained.

Currently, 6,000 housing units are being constructed for these families having two or more disabled members, he stated, adding, houses for more 4,000 families are to be constructed.

FB/MG

