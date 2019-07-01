50,000 housing units under construction for the underprivileged

TEHRAN – Over 50,000 residential units are being built for persons with disabilities and those under the Welfare Organization’s coverage across the country, Ali Raboubi, an official with the Organization has stated.

Since the Iranian calendar year 1385 (March 2006- March 2007), the Welfare Organization has constructed 108,300 housing units for the deprived, he said, Tasnim reported on Monday.

Currently, construction of over 50,000 houses for those covered by the Organization is underway, he added.

“However, some 113,610 individuals being supported by the organization do not own a house,” he lamented.

He went on to say that it is planned to grant the houses to half of them, and the rest will be provided each with loans amounting to 100 million rials (nearly $2,380).

Referring to the families having more than two members with disabilities, he noted, “We also provided 6,000 of these families with housing units, while it is scheduled to construct some 6,641 houses, as well.”

Last year, a total of 5,241 residential units were provided and transferred, in addition to construction of 5,000 others for the people affected by flood, he concluded.

Torrential rain started on March 19 led to flood in at least 25 out of 31 provinces of Iran and caused extensive damage to the houses, schools, urban and rural infrastructure, crops and livestock. Provinces of Lorestan, Golestan, and Khuzestan are hit the hardest with the flooding.

FB/MG